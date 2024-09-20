Replica Hiroshima tricycle exhibits at Red Cross Museum

The sculpture is a memorial against the use of nuclear weapons. It is a faithful replica of a tricycle that a three-year-old was riding in Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, when the Americans dropped the first atomic bomb on the Japanese city.
The boy, Shinichi Tetsutani, died a few hours later as a result of his severe burns. His parents buried the child together with his beloved bicycle in the garden. It was not until 40 years later that the family placed the boy’s remains in a family grave and donated the tricycle to the Hiroshima Peace Museum.
The bronze artwork was created by the Japanese artist Akira Fujimoto and Cannon Hersey. The American is the grandson of John Hersey, who visited survivors of the bombing in Hiroshima in 1946 and published a sensational article about it in the “New Yorker” magazine.
The sculpture was commissioned by the Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017.
More
More
Initiative for Switzerland to back nuclear weapon ban launched
This content was published on
The Alliance for a Nuclear Weapons Ban has launched a popular initiative for Switzerland to join the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
It was donated to the Museum of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Geneva, where it is now on display in the foyer. “We hope that children all over the world will be able to play peacefully with their tricycles,” said Hitomi Hasebe, a distant relative of the bomb victim.
The attack on Hiroshima claimed almost 150,000 lives. The survivors, the Hibakusha, are still suffering from the consequences of the explosion.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Workplace Switzerland
Meet the foreigners who make up a quarter of the Swiss population
Swiss foreign ministry expresses concern after explosions in Lebanon
This content was published on
The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed its deep concern following the explosions in Lebanon on Tuesday. In a post on X, it calls on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint in order to prevent a major regional escalation.
Meyer Burger replaces top management and cuts 200 jobs
This content was published on
The ailing solar company Meyer Burger is attempting to break free with a new restructuring programme. The CEO is leaving the company. Numerous employees will also lose their jobs.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.