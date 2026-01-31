The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss residential property prices surged in 2025

Residential property prices surged in 2025
Residential property prices surged in 2025 Keystone-SDA

Property prices in Switzerland continued to rise in the fourth quarter of 2025, affecting both detached houses and owner-occupied flats. Over the year as a whole, the rise in prices for owner-occupied apartments was well in excess of inflation.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss house price index (Impi) rose by an average of 4.6% last year, according to figures released on Friday by the Federal Statistical Office. By way of comparison, inflation was +0.2%.

In the fourth quarter alone, Impi was up 0.5% on the previous quarter and 3.9% year-on-year, at 125 points.

+ Is Switzerland repeating England’s housing mistakes?

For single-family homes, the increase was 0.4% quarter-on-quarter and +5.0% year-on-year. The sub-index stood at 125.6 points. Prices rose the most in the urban municipalities of a large conurbation (+1.9%), while they fell the most in the urban municipalities of a medium-sized conurbation (-1.6%), according to the press release.

Prices for owner-occupied flats rose in intermediate municipalities (+2.4%) and fell only in the urban municipalities of a large conurbation (-1.4%). The sub-index rose by 0.6% or 3.0% over one year to 124.4 points.

Adapted from French by AI/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR