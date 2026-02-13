Swiss florists and sex shops enjoy Valentine’s Day boost
Flower and erotic shops do good business on Valentine's Day. Both sectors record higher sales around February 14 than on most other days of the year. Swiss florists are even expecting a record Valentine's Day.
As the day of lovers falls on a Saturday this year, the flower industry is expecting a very good Valentine’s Day, wrote the Association of Swiss Flower Wholesalers. According to online retailers, the signs are good that there could be a record Valentine’s Day. Florists are expecting around 5% of annual sales on this day.
In the adult industry, Valentine’s Day is traditionally the second major sales event after Christmas, wrote Magic X, a retailer of sex toys and erotic products. Significantly higher order volumes are recorded in the two weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
