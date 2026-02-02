Audience figures remain stable at Swiss public broadcaster RTS
Swiss public broadcaster RTS saw its audience grow on digital channels last year. Viewing figures on traditional radio and television channels held up well.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The broadcaster said it is particularly pleased to be listened to by two out of three young people in French-speaking Switzerland.
The audience for Play RTS, mobile applications and the rts.ch website grew by 7.2% in 2025, RTS said in a press release on Monday. Each week, it counted 3,979,000 visits (+7.2%) and 2,007,400 views or listeners of more than 10 seconds (+2.4%) in Switzerland.
On social networks – Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok – audience growth reached 19%, with an average of 12.5 million weekly views.
Television remains a dominant medium, with 68% of the population in French-speaking Switzerland watching it every week. The two RTS channels have a weekly audience share of 51.5%, compared with 54% in 2024, a year marked by the summer Olympics in Paris and the football World Cup.
For radio, the weekly audience share is 71%. The RTS channels saw their audience figures fall after they stopped broadcasting on the FM band at the end of 2024. However, this decline was offset by a 14% increase in digital audiences for the four RTS channels.
More
March 8 vote poll: media licence fee initiative could go either way
Adapted from French by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.