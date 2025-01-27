Swiss trains more punctual than ever in 2024

Last year saw Swiss Federal Railways record best its ever punctuality rate, with 93.2% of trains were on time, compared to 92.5% in 2023.

The improved performance was most notable in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, the company announced on Monday.

Rail passenger punctuality improved on the previous year in almost all regions. Connection punctuality stood at 98.7%, the same as in 2023.

In French-speaking Switzerland, timetable adjustments made for the 2023 timetable change led to a significant improvement in punctuality: 91.9% (2.7 percentage points up on the previous year).

Despite numerous construction sites, various disruptions and weather-related difficulties, customer satisfaction remained high. Satisfaction with punctuality on arrival reached 87.6%, an increase of 1.5% on the previous year.

