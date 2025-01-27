Swiss trains more punctual than ever in 2024

The improved performance was most notable in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, the company announced on Monday.
Rail passenger punctuality improved on the previous year in almost all regions. Connection punctuality stood at 98.7%, the same as in 2023.
In French-speaking Switzerland, timetable adjustments made for the 2023 timetable change led to a significant improvement in punctuality: 91.9% (2.7 percentage points up on the previous year).
Despite numerous construction sites, various disruptions and weather-related difficulties, customer satisfaction remained high. Satisfaction with punctuality on arrival reached 87.6%, an increase of 1.5% on the previous year.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
