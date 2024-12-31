Swiss Federal Railways falls in updated European ranking

Swiss train travel: scenic, punctual, and expensive. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

A study one month ago by an NGO specialising in public transport ranked Swiss Federal Railways the second-best rail company in Europe. However, this was based on a miscalculation; Switzerland’s rail company is in fact 11th, public broadcaster RTS reportsExternal link.

RTS

In a study by the NGO Transport et Environment (T&E), published at the beginning of December and cited by media, including SWI swissinfo.ch, the Federal Railways was ranked as the second-best railway company in Europe. T&E based its findings on a comparison of 27 European companies, with the aim of encouraging European rail companies and governments to make progress and learn from each other.

However, RTS reports, the ranking was incorrect. Alerted by train enthusiasts and connoisseurs of European railways who were surprised by the Swiss score, the NGO explained that it had made a mistake in its calculations and published a correction. As a result, the Federal Railways has dropped from second to eleventh, behind France’s SNCF and the national railways of Austria, Spain and Sweden.

Default half-fare

The reason for the new lower score was an initial error in how the NGO noted ticket prices. When contacted, T&E told RTS that it had based its findings on the ticket prices as indicated on the Federal Railways’ website. However, default on this website is the price for a half-fare ticket, and not the full fare paid by passengers who do not have a special discount card.

This error makes all the difference, because ticket prices are a major factor in the comparative study: it accounts for 25% of the evaluation. In the category of fares, the Federal Railways has even fallen down to among the worst in the class following this correction. It is now one of the three lowest-ranked companies, alongside Eurostar and GWR, a British company.

Still a good score

T&E nevertheless assures that it’s not all doom and gloom for rail travel in Switzerland. Among other good points, the study’s author Victor Thévenet says that buying such a half-fare card in Switzerland is very advantageous, and many people have one. The NGO also asserts that the general conclusions of the study remain unchanged: the Swiss Federal Railways remains a model in terms of punctuality, ease of booking and for travelling with a bicycle.

The Federal Railways has not yet responded to requests for comment by RTS, due to the end-of-year office hours. According to RTS, the company has also not provided any comment to T&E, after this latter informed it of the correction.

Adapted from French by DeepL/dos

