Five hundred people rescued from Swiss train tunnel
A EuroCity train carrying around 500 people got stuck in the Murgenthal Tunnel on Tuesday morning. After a long wait, they were taken to Bern on the fire and rescue train.
Their journey was extended by around two hours as a result. The reason for the vehicle disruption on the Bahn 2000 line between Mattstetten and Rothrist was initially unclear, Swiss Federal Railways spokeswoman Fabienne Thommen told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.
The blocked train was the EC 61 from Basel to Milan. The disruption occurred at 7:15am. It had a major impact on the morning traffic between Olten and Bern.
The following trains “turned around” and travelled back, Thommen said. Other trains then travelled on the main line via Burgdorf. This caused delays of around a quarter of an hour.
The disruption was rectified shortly after 9am. The EuroCity was ultimately able to return to Olten on its own, Thommen said.
