‘James Bond’ Schilthorn summit re-opens in Switzerland

The summit of the Schilthorn mountain in Switzerland will be accessible again from Saturday after being closed for five months.

Deutsch de Schilthorn-Gipfel im Berner Oberland wieder erreichbar

Schilthornbahn AG will put the first track of the two new Funifor cable cars into operation.

At the same time, the 360-degree restaurant on the summit is also reopening, as the Schilthorn railway wrote. This was not accessible for the last five months and served as accommodation for the construction workers.

The Schilthorn cable car between Stechelberg and Mürren went into operation last December. According to its own information, it is the steepest cable car in the world.

As part of its Schilthornbahn 20XX project, Schilthornbahn AG has been renewing the existing aerial cableway with a new one for around CHF100 million over the past two years.

In addition to the construction of the aerial cableway, the overall project also includes the new construction of all associated stations. It is scheduled for completion in spring 2026.

