‘James Bond’ Schilthorn summit re-opens in Switzerland

The summit of the Schilthorn mountain in Switzerland will be accessible again from Saturday after being closed for five months.

Keystone-SDA

Schilthornbahn AG will put the first track of the two new Funifor cable cars into operation.

+ Schilthorn cableway: Swiss engineering at its best

At the same time, the 360-degree restaurant on the summit is also reopening, as the Schilthorn railway wrote. This was not accessible for the last five months and served as accommodation for the construction workers.

The Schilthorn cable car between Stechelberg and Mürren went into operation last December. According to its own information, it is the steepest cable car in the world.

As part of its Schilthornbahn 20XX project, Schilthornbahn AG has been renewing the existing aerial cableway with a new one for around CHF100 million over the past two years.

In addition to the construction of the aerial cableway, the overall project also includes the new construction of all associated stations. It is scheduled for completion in spring 2026.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

The MPC is to close the investigation against Lauener and Walder

Swiss prosecutors to close ‘Covid leaks’ probe

This content was published on A criminal investigation into a Swiss media editor and a former health ministry official over leaked government Covid pandemic strategy is to be closed.

Read more: Swiss prosecutors to close ‘Covid leaks’ probe

