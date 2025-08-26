Seven arrested after second night of rioting in Swiss city

The Prélaz district of Lausanne, where a teenager fleeing from the police on a stolen scooter died on Sunday morning, experienced a second night of rioting. Youth clashed with the police, who arrested seven people.

After an initial night of rioting on Sunday evening, the situation deteriorated again on Monday evening shortly before 10pm in Lausanne. More fireworks were fired at the police in the Prélaz district. The demonstrators charged the police, who responded with tear gas and a water canon.

Between 150 and 200 people, some wearing balaclavas, again set up roadblocks using burnt-out containers and bins. At around 10:50 pm, in the Boveresses/Praz-Séchaud neighbourhood, other young people set fire to some containers and heavily damaged a city bus. According to a statement issued by the Vaud Cantonal Police in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the situation in the area quickly returned to normal.

Rioters better prepated

“Once again faced with aggressive rioters who were better prepared and just as determined as the day before, the police had to use means of restraint, including four shots of rubber rounds and 54 shots of tear gas grenades. The cantonal police fire engine was also deployed to spray water and disperse the demonstrators. Calm was restored shortly after midnight,” stated the police press release. Patrols deployed on site were met with “stones, construction barriers, mortars, Molotov cocktails and fireworks”.

Seven people were arrested. At this stage, the police have not reported any injuries among their staff or among the demonstrators.

New appeal for calm

The fire brigade was called out under police protection to various sites, in order to put out a dozen or so fires. The city’s transport authority are going to file a criminal complaint for damage to property.

Already on Sunday evening, a gathering of around a hundred young people had degenerated near the site where the 17-year-old died. Calm finally returned to the area by 1am. The police and authorities are again appealing for calm.

