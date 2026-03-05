Fewer victims of Crans-Montana fire being treated in Swiss hospitals

Over the last ten days the number of people injured in Crans-Montana being treated in Swiss hospitals has dropped from 21 to 12. Seven are in a rehabilitation clinic (-2). Twenty-six victims (-2), including nine Swiss nationals, are being treated abroad.

Contacted by Keystone-ATS news agency on Thursday, the national disaster medicine network KATAMED provided an update on the number of people injured in connection with the tragedy at the Constellation bar on January 1.

Twelve people injured in the fire are still in hospitals in Switzerland (down 9 on February 23). In French-speaking Switzerland, 6 patients are still being treated at the Lausanne University Hospitals (CHUV). No patients are being treated at the Morges hospital.

In German-speaking Switzerland, 6 victims are still being treated in Zurich, including one who is still in intensive care at the University Children’s Hospital.

Eleven Swiss abroad

Seven burn victims are being treated by Suva rehabilitation clinic. Six are at the Clinique de Réadaptation Romande in Sion – two have been discharged in recent days – and one at the Bellikon facility in Aargau.

On the international front, 26 patients are being treated abroad, two fewer than ten days ago. Of these, nine are Swiss nationals and five are foreign patients living in Switzerland.

Of the 26 injured, 12 are still being treated in France, 4 in Germany, 9 in Italy and 1 in Belgium, according to data provided to the Keystone-ATS press agency by KATAMED.

In total, the number of people treated in Switzerland or in a European country fell from 58 to 45 between February 23 and March 3.

