Generated with artificial intelligence.
Rega rescue flights in high demand over Christmas
Over the Christmas holidays, from December 24 to 26, Rega’s rescue helicopters flew more than 150 missions, 20% more than over the same period in 2023. Rega’s assistance was also in demand abroad. From there, ambulance jets brought people back to Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

On Christmas Eve, one Rega ambulance jet took off for Zanzibar, Tanzania and one for Varna in Bulgaria, as Swiss Air-Rescue (Rega) announced on Thursday.

On December 25, the jet crews were deployed in Italy and Kosovo. On St. Stephen’s Day, a Rega jet took off for Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to fly a seriously ill patient back to Switzerland.

+ Rega pioneers auto-pilot rescue approach

Rega crews were involved in almost half of the missions for injured winter sports enthusiasts. The second most frequent cause of alarms were acute illnesses such as strokes and cardiovascular diseases.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

