Several dead after PostBus fire in western Switzerland
Six people have died in a fire involving a PostBus in Kerzers in canton Fribourg on Tuesday evening. Four passengers and a paramedic were injured, as the Fribourg cantonal police said on Tuesday evening.
According to the police, three of the injured are in critical condition and one was flown to hospital by helicopter.
The police currently believe that the fire was deliberately started by one person. The investigation is ongoing.
According to the police, the deceased have not yet been identified. The police have set up a hotline for relatives on 0800 261 700.
The bus was travelling from Düdigen to Kerzers. The police have not yet been able to provide any information on the total number of passengers. The fire broke out on the route.
