Swiss air traffic control upgrade slows tempo for safety reasons

Generated with artificial intelligence.
The upgrade of Switzerland’s air traffic control system will take longer than anticipated following a series of malfunctions, the operator Skyguide has said.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Skyguide’s Head of Technology, Klaus Meier, said on Thursday that the original pace of modernisation was making the system vulnerable.

According to Meier, a “big bang”, i.e. modernisation in one step, would have been unrealistic for safety and cost reasons.

The head of technology also attributed the numerous breakdowns that have occurred in recent months to the ongoing modernisation process.

The project, which cost around CHF300 million and includes digitalisation and the virtual merger of the Geneva and Zurich air traffic control centres, was originally planned to run from 2014 to 2024.

However, skyguide has now moved away from this schedule. “We underestimated the time horizon in this safety environment,” said Meier and assumes that this process will take another 10 years.

He is still convinced that the path taken is the right one and that there is no turning back.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

