Rockfalls measured above Swiss village

According to the municipality of Albula, the overall situation remains tense. Several people disregarded the ban on entering the area around the village.
The series of “smaller rockfalls” from the eastern plateau and the so-called front above the village of Brienz/Brinzauls comprised several thousand cubic metres, the municipality of Albula said on Friday in its information bulletin on the landslide. The debris fell onto the “Schutthalde oben” area and significantly accelerated this landslide. However, the speed of the plateau has decreased slightly.
Following the heavy rainfall at the beginning of July, the speed of the landslide has now calmed down somewhat, for example in the village itself. However, if it rains again, the eastern plateau area, for example, could accelerate again. “The risk situation could therefore quickly escalate again,” the bulletin stated.
The authorities are therefore maintaining the red danger level. The ban on entering the village of Brienz/Brinzauls and its surroundings therefore remains in place.
According to the municipality of Albula, several people have disregarded this access ban in recent weeks. Most of them were cyclists who “obviously did not want to make the diversions via Tiefencastel”. The individuals were reported to the police and must expect a fine.
The village of Brienz/Brinzauls, which belongs to the municipality of Albula, has been evacuated again for several months. In 2023, a huge flow of debris stopped just before the edge of the village. The volume of rock that slid off amounted to 1.7 million cubic metres. Now, in extreme cases, the mass of the landslide could be even greater.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
Arosa Bergbahnen achieved the highest figure in its 95-year history in the 2024/25 financial year with net revenue of CHF 37 million. Arosa Lenzerheide was able to capitalise on strengths such as snow reliability and the size of the ski area in a long winter season, the company announced on Thursday.
This content was published on
The Grande Dixence dam in Lower Valais is closed to visitors due to a rockfall last weekend. The nearby hotel also had to temporarily suspend operations for safety reasons.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.