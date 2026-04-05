Swiss avalanches claim two more lives

Snowboarder recovered dead after avalanche near Rüschegg BE Keystone-SDA

Avalanches in Switzerland have claimed three lives over the Easter weekend. A mountaineer, a snowboarder and a skiier have been killed.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Snowboarder nach Lawinenniedergang bei Rüschegg BE tot geborgen Original Read more: Snowboarder nach Lawinenniedergang bei Rüschegg BE tot geborgen

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A 41-year-old man died in an avalanche in Sangernboden in canton Bern on Friday.

The snowboarder was descending towards the Gantrischhütte when a snow slab broke loose on the north-east side of the Bürgle. The man was swept away by the avalanche and buried.

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The emergency services were called out immediately and were only able to recover the man dead.

Specialists from Swiss Alpine Rescue, various services of the Bern cantonal police and rescue helicopters were deployed. The Bern cantonal police have begun an investigation into the incident.

Also in canton Bern, a 35-year-old Swiss man died in an avalanche while skiing off-piste.

The avalanche broke away from the Schwarzbirg mountain in Isenfluh while two people were freeriding. Others nearby intervened to provide first aid.

Although they managed to locate the skier buried under the snow and free him, the man could not be revived.

A mountaineer died on the Gross Mythen in central Switzerland after being swept down a rock face by an avalanche on Good Friday.

His companion was able to hold on to a tree and survived the fall in the Swiss canton of Schwyz.

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More Avalanche kills mountaineer on Swiss Grossen Mythen This content was published on Mountaineer dies on Gross Mythen in Switzerland after being swept down rock face by avalanche Read more: Avalanche kills mountaineer on Swiss Grossen Mythen

Adapted from German by AI/mga

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