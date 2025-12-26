Southern Switzerland hardest hit by the flu

Influenza: Ticino the most affected canton Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

At least 2,000 Swiss residents will spend the Christmas holidays in bed with the flu. Regionally, the highest rate is in canton Ticino, with 66.59 confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Influenza: il Ticino il cantone più colpito Original Read more: Influenza: il Ticino il cantone più colpito

The figures were announced on Wednesday by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). According to the data, 2,178 positive tests were detected last week in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, or 24 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This is double the figure for the same period last year and 30% higher than the previous week.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The second highest figure after Ticino belongs to Basel-City (42.21), while least affected are Glarus (2.36) and Obwalden (2.52).

The FOPH reports that the number of medical consultations due to flu symptoms such as persistent high fever, cough and sore throat also increased from 7,000 (80 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) to 18,000 (200 per 100,000) compared to the same period in 2024.

More

More Demographics When Spanish flu hit Switzerland This content was published on The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-1919 killed 25,000 Swiss people and infected half of the population. Read more: When Spanish flu hit Switzerland

In addition to the influenza virus, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the coronavirus are currently circulating. The viral load of the former is increasing in several regions, indicating the beginning of a wave of cases. The latter, on the other hand, peaked already in October and is currently registering lower numbers than the flu.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories Popular Stories