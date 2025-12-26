Southern Switzerland hardest hit by the flu
At least 2,000 Swiss residents will spend the Christmas holidays in bed with the flu. Regionally, the highest rate is in canton Ticino, with 66.59 confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The figures were announced on Wednesday by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). According to the data, 2,178 positive tests were detected last week in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, or 24 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This is double the figure for the same period last year and 30% higher than the previous week.
The second highest figure after Ticino belongs to Basel-City (42.21), while least affected are Glarus (2.36) and Obwalden (2.52).
The FOPH reports that the number of medical consultations due to flu symptoms such as persistent high fever, cough and sore throat also increased from 7,000 (80 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) to 18,000 (200 per 100,000) compared to the same period in 2024.
In addition to the influenza virus, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the coronavirus are currently circulating. The viral load of the former is increasing in several regions, indicating the beginning of a wave of cases. The latter, on the other hand, peaked already in October and is currently registering lower numbers than the flu.
Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac
