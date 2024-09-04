Sperisen demands CHF8 million in compensation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News

Erwin Sperisen
Erwin Sperisen. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Erwin Sperisen, the former head of Guatemala's national civil police, is demanding CHF8 million ($9.4 million) in compensation from the state of Geneva. He argues that he is innocent and was unjustly deprived of his freedom for 11 years.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Sperisen’s defence lawyers demanded this compensation on Tuesday before the Geneva Appeals Chamber. This sum also includes the costs of the defence. Giorgio Campa, one of his lawyers, concluded his plea by asking the judges to acquit the Swiss-Guatemalan dual citizen.

He called on them to pass a judgment of reparation and not a judgment of shame. “You must recognise that my client was the victim of a miscarriage of justice.”

+ Erwin Sperisen faces trial in Geneva for the fourth time

Sperisen had been convicted of murder and later of accessory to murder and had already been tried three times in Geneva. The defendant is accused by the public prosecutor of having consented to the shooting of seven prisoners by a hit squad during a prison mutiny.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

