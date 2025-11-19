Swiss Stadler Rail creates 200 US jobs
Swiss train manufacturer Stadler Rail is expanding its factory in the United States, creating some 200 new jobs in Salt Lake City.
This brings the company’s total US workforce to almost 800, it told AWP on Wednesday.
Demand in the US continues to grow, particularly for urban rail networks and metros. “We have won several tenders”, explained spokesperson Marc Meschenmoser.
As part of the tariff agreement between Switzerland and the US government, the Thurgau-based rolling stock manufacturer has also undertaken to invest in the US.
Aluminium car bodies for the US market will now be welded in Salt Lake City, said the spokesman. Previously, this welding work was carried out in Hungary. The aluminium components are supplied by the Valais-based company Constellium.
Switzerland secures US tariff rate cut to 15%
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
