Proposal for stricter capital requirements for UBS faces opposition
The Swiss government's planned tightening of capital regulations for big bank UBS is under pressure. This is reflected in the political reactions following the end of the consultation period.
The Swiss government wants internationally active, systemically important banks to be required to fully capitalise their foreign subsidiaries in the future. Currently, this requirement is around 60%.
Reactions to the proposed rules show that they are controversial. “The measure is not proportionate and it weakens the Swiss financial centre in global competition,” writes the right-wing Swiss People’s Party.
The centre-left Liberal Greens find it “problematic that the capital adequacy requirements for foreign holdings in the parent company are being presented in isolation and before the other banking regulation packages have been finalised.” The left-leaning Social Democrats and the Green Party support the proposals.
The cantons, on the other hand, say “yes, but”: they insist on regulation with a sense of proportion. Several large cantons reject the proposal outright.
