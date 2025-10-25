Supermarkets: ’15-30% more thefts with automated checkouts’

Self-scanning checkouts are fuelling a sharp rise in shoplifting, warns retail expert Philip Meeth.

“We assume that the number of thefts is 15-30% higher than at traditional checkouts,” says the German specialist in an interview published online today by 20 Minuten. “Supermarkets increasingly rely on modern security measures such as so-called exit blocks, which protect and control the checkout area in a targeted manner. These are supplemented by technologies based on artificial intelligence, analysis tools, intelligent video surveillance and weight sensors. Trained personnel can also intervene, carry out random checks and provide assistance’.

The checks make it possible to identify potential misbehaviour and achieve a deterrent effect. “The goal of all measures is to minimise losses for merchants without unnecessarily limiting the shopping experience and maintaining the balance between automation and active customer service.”

In the US, however, retailers are dismantling self-service checkouts due to numerous thefts, the portal journalist notes. “In Europe and Switzerland, self-service checkouts continue to be expanded, but at the same time they come under criticism,” the professional replies. “A frequent objection is that, despite the automation, staff are still needed to intervene in case of problems during the payment process or to assist customers.”

In Europe, too, some companies have dismantled self-checkouts because they did not bring the hoped-for efficiency benefits. “But the focus is on the further development of existing systems, supported by targeted monitoring and better interaction with customers, i.e. a hybrid model adapted to the market.

But how much do companies save with a self-checkout compared to a traditional one? “Self-checkout facilities are regarded as a measure that lightens the workload of staff, but so far they offer only limited savings in the overall budget. The purchase and operating costs of the technology remain high’. Concretely,” explains the professional, “a system with four self-service stations costs around 80,000-120,000 euro (74,000-111,000 francs), while a traditional checkout is available from 10,000-20,000 euro (9,000-18,000 francs). “The price can vary depending on the supplier, the equipment, the services offered and individual requirements. Then there are the operating costs.

“The economic viability of the self-service checkout depends strongly on the business model, customer turnout, the size of the shop and the effectiveness of the related security and communication measures. Often the investment is particularly profitable in the case of high transaction volumes and flexible staff planning’. The latter concept means that shop assistants can be deployed on an as-needed basis and at peak times, without being constantly tied to the till. “Since the checkouts do part of the work, employees can instead flexibly dedicate themselves to other tasks within the shop, such as replenishing goods, advising customers or security checks. This increases efficiency and, ideally, saves on personnel costs, especially during off-peak periods,” Meeth concludes.

