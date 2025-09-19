Swiss politician Alfred Heer dies

Swiss politician Alfred Heer dies in Zurich. Keystone-SDA

Zurich politician Alfred Heer died unexpectedly on Thursday night. He was 63.

The city police confirmed corresponding media reports at the request of the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

The city police confirmed that they had been called to a medical emergency in the city of Zurich during the night. Heer, a member of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, was confirmed dead at the scene. According to the police, the usual investigation into the death is underway. No further information is available at the moment.

Heer was a long-standing member of the House of Representatives for the Swiss People’s Party and the Council of Europe.

He entered the political arena in 1994 when he became a member of the Zurich city parliament, after which he was a cantonal councillor and, since 2007, a member of the House of Representatives. He was elected to the Council of Europe in 2011.

