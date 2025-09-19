Swiss politician Alfred Heer dies
Zurich politician Alfred Heer died unexpectedly on Thursday night. He was 63.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The city police confirmed corresponding media reports at the request of the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.
The city police confirmed that they had been called to a medical emergency in the city of Zurich during the night. Heer, a member of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, was confirmed dead at the scene. According to the police, the usual investigation into the death is underway. No further information is available at the moment.
+ Political racism rears ugly head
Heer was a long-standing member of the House of Representatives for the Swiss People’s Party and the Council of Europe.
He entered the political arena in 1994 when he became a member of the Zurich city parliament, after which he was a cantonal councillor and, since 2007, a member of the House of Representatives. He was elected to the Council of Europe in 2011.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
News
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.