The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Swiss politician Alfred Heer dies

SVP National Councillor Alfred Heer dies in Zurich
Swiss politician Alfred Heer dies in Zurich. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss politician Alfred Heer dies
Listening: Swiss politician Alfred Heer dies

Zurich politician Alfred Heer died unexpectedly on Thursday night. He was 63.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The city police confirmed corresponding media reports at the request of the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

The city police confirmed that they had been called to a medical emergency in the city of Zurich during the night. Heer, a member of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, was confirmed dead at the scene. According to the police, the usual investigation into the death is underway. No further information is available at the moment.

+ Political racism rears ugly head

Heer was a long-standing member of the House of Representatives for the Swiss People’s Party and the Council of Europe.

He entered the political arena in 1994 when he became a member of the Zurich city parliament, after which he was a cantonal councillor and, since 2007, a member of the House of Representatives. He was elected to the Council of Europe in 2011.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR