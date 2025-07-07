SWISS Belgrade-Zurich flight forced to land in Germany

Swiss: Belgrade-Zurich flight forced to land in Germany Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

SWISS flight LX1413 from Belgrade to Zurich had to make an unscheduled landing today in Friedrichshafen, southern Germany.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Swiss: volo Belgrado-Zurigo costretto ad atterrare in Germania Original Read more: Swiss: volo Belgrado-Zurigo costretto ad atterrare in Germania

The measure was necessary due to alarm messages in the cockpit and the development of visible smoke at the rear of the cabin, SWISS announced today.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In accordance with the procedures expected in this type of situation, the crew of the Airbus A220-300 decided to divert to the nearest appropriate airport, it said.

The landing took place without incident and the passengers were able to leave the aircraft using the usual stairs. Medical personnel were dispatched to the scene and buses were organised to transport passengers to Zurich, it is stated.

More

More The Swissair flight 111 crash: causes and consequences This content was published on swissinfo.ch looks back at the worst accident in Swiss civil aviation history and the consequences for airline safety and Swissair. Read more: The Swissair flight 111 crash: causes and consequences

SWISS added that the exact causes of the incident are currently being investigated and that one of its teams is on its way to Friedrichshafen to provide the best possible support to the passengers, crew and authorities on site.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch