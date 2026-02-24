Swiss SMI index breaks through 14,000 points for first time

Swiss benchmark index SMI breaks through 14,000 points for the first time Keystone-SDA

The Swiss stock market continued its record-breaking run on Tuesday afternoon, with the leading SMI index hitting the 14,000 point mark for the first time. The main drivers were the food companies, above all Nestlé, but also defensive stocks and cyclicals.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Leitindex SMI knackt erstmals Marke von 14’000 Punkten Original Read more: Schweizer Leitindex SMI knackt erstmals Marke von 14’000 Punkten

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

These helped the SMI jump above the psychologically important threshold. As a result, the Swiss stock exchange was able to escape the negative conditions in the US and the weaker European stock markets. Some tailwind also came from New York, where the two largest stock exchanges are heading for a favourable opening after the previous day’s crash.

Overall, however, the financial markets remain under the spell of US customs policy. The consequences of the US Supreme Court’s customs ruling have not yet been finalised, according to the market. The threat of war between the US and Iran and the potentially disruptive effects of artificial intelligence also remain in the focus of investors. Investors are hoping that US President Donald Trump’s speech to the nation on Wednesday night will shed more light on the US government’s tariff policy.

The SMI broke through the historic 14,000 mark for the first time at 2:34pm. It then continued to climb slightly. At 3:35pm, the SMI stood at 14,020 points, 1.1% higher than the previous day. Meanwhile, the German stock exchange fell by 0.2%, while the French market was up slightly.

+ How the new US tariffs are already impacting the Swiss economy

The Swiss stock market is characterised by its high-quality companies and the robust domestic currency, said one trader. Consumer stocks and insurance companies in particular contributed to the price records. This combination is currently attracting investor money.

The stocks of the food company Nestlé (+2.7%) proved to be a major pillar of the SMI on Tuesday. Chocolate manufacturers Barry Callebaut (+6.3%) and Lindt&Sprüngli (+2.7%) also posted strong gains. Pharmaceutical heavyweights Roche (+1.0%) and Novartis (+0.9%) also made gains.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories