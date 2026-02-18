Swiss canton donates fire engines to Ukraine
Canton Zurich has donated two fire engines to a Ukrainian aid organisation, with two more to be delivered soon. The vehicles are still in working order but no longer meet the standards required for use in Switzerland.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“The vehicles are being sent to a region where they’re urgently needed,” security director Mario Fehr said in a statement on Wednesday. They are bound for eastern Ukraine, where the fire engines will support vital infrastructure and help crews tackle fires.
+ Switzerland signs controversial reconstruction aid package for UkraineExternal link
The vehicles, which come from Zurich Cantonal Building Insurance, are being handed over to the organisation Swiss for Ukraine. The group has already sent several ambulances and fire engines to Ukraine, along with medical supplies and emergency generators.
In the town of Horgen, the canton handed over two multi‑purpose fire engines from the Weinland and Bülach bases to the organisation. Two more vehicles, from Uster and Horgen, are due to be donated in the summer.
+ Swiss Solidarity sees unprecented level of donations for UkraineExternal link
The vehicles have been deployed more than 450 times over the past 30 years. They are now being replaced by new, larger fire engines.
Translated from German by AI/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.