The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Swiss corporate tax rates edge down slightly

Slight fall in corporate taxes in Switzerland
Slight fall in corporate taxes in Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss corporate tax rates edge down slightly
Listening: Swiss corporate tax rates edge down slightly

Companies in Switzerland are now paying slightly less tax. The average corporate income tax rate has dipped to 14.4%, down from 14.6% the year before.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

That’s the finding of the Swiss Tax Report 2025, published by the consulting firm KPMG on Tuesday. The study compares corporate and income tax rates across more than 50 countries and all 26 Swiss cantons.

+ Switzerland’s tax haven reputation runs deep even with reformsExternal link

Canton Zug remains the most tax-friendly canton, with a profit tax rate of 11.85%. Meanwhile, canton Bern continues to rank lowest in Switzerland on 20.54%, followed by canton Zurich (19.61%) and canton Valais (17.12%).

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

What does Switzerland need to do to stop being considered a tax haven?

Switzerland still has the image of being a tax haven for large companies operating elsewhere in the world.

Join the discussion
4 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

KPMG says there were only minor changes to tax rates compared with last year. The biggest shift came in canton Ticino, where the rate dropped by 3.11 percentage points to 16.05%. Canton Basel Country followed, cutting its profit tax rate by 2.45 percentage points to 13.45%.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
33 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
21 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

SWISS still not flying to Tel Aviv

More

SWISS not flying to Tel Aviv until June 8

This content was published on Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will not be flying to Tel Aviv up to and including June 8 due to the current situation in the Middle East.

Read more: SWISS not flying to Tel Aviv until June 8

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR