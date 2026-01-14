Swiss government backs 2038 Winter Olympics bid

The Swiss government has backed plans to host the 2038 Winter Olympics. On Wednesday, it opened a consultation on plans to provide up to CHF200 million ($249 million) in federal funding.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le Conseil fédéral soutient l’organisation des JO d’hiver 2038 Original Read more: Le Conseil fédéral soutient l’organisation des JO d’hiver 2038

The Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, says hosting such a global event would bring major benefits, from boosting sport and driving technical innovation to strengthening social cohesion, creating lasting value for tourism and enhancing Switzerland’s international image.

Switzerland would be the first country to host the Winter Olympics rather than a single city. The Games would be staged across the country’s four language regions, with no new venues built.

If Switzerland’s bid meets the International Olympic Committee’s criteria, the country will secure the Games.

