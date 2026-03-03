Swiss initiative launched for better protection of internet users
A new popular initiative wants to hold tech giants to account. Proponents want Big Tech to take stronger action against illegal content such as child abuse, fraud and disinformation.
The text of the initiative was published in the Federal Gazette on Tuesday. The initiators have until September 3, 2027 to collect the 100,000 signatures required to trigger a nationwide vote.
The “Internet Initiative” was launched by the Guido Fluri Foundation. It is supported by politicians from the Swiss People’s Party, Social Democratic Party, Centre Party, Radical Liberal Party, Green Party and the Green Liberal Party.
The initiative demands that platforms, search engines and AI providers analyse the risks of their services and take measures to limit them. The initiators criticise that the business model of corporations aims to maximise attention without accountability. There want consequences for breaches of due diligence.
