Autonomous vehicle tested at Zurich Airport

Swissport has launched a pilot test with an autonomous vehicle at Zurich airport. Together with the British company Aurrigo, the world's leading airport handling company will test the use of robots for aircraft handling.
The first phase of the initiative involves the introduction of a digital simulation platform and the test use of a fully autonomous electrically powered vehicle, Swissport indicated on Thursday. At a later stage, live tests will be carried out with Aurrigo robots.
The vehicle in question, named ‘Auto-DollyTug’, has an automated loading and unloading function for standard containers (unit load device, ULD) used in aviation. If the tests are successful, Swissport and Aurrigo plan to extend its use to other airports.
“This collaboration marks an important milestone in Swissport’s innovation strategy,” CEO Warwick Brady quoted in a statement. “By integrating autonomous technologies into our operations we are redefining airline ground handling, improving safety, increasing efficiency and supporting the sustainability goals of airlines and our airport partners around the world.”
More
More
Explainer: Switzerland gears up for driverless transport era
This content was published on
What impact will autonomous transport have in Switzerland, and can we expect to see a flood of driverless cars any time soon?
Swissport was founded in 1996 – then under the name Swissair Ground Services International – as an autonomous company of the Swissair Group. After the crisis of the Swiss national airline, it changed hands several times and has been owned by investment companies since 2020. According to the 2024 annual report, the group is present at 279 airports and employs 62,000 people: in the year under review, turnover reached EUR 3.7 billion (CHF3.5 billion).
