Swiss disappointed by failed plastics agreement in Geneva
Switzerland will not get its Geneva agreement against plastic pollution. Chief negotiator Felix Wertli spoke on Friday morning of his delegation's disappointment. He called for a break to reflect on the further course of the negotiations.
“We have made progress”, Wertli said, but the decisive steps towards an agreement had not been taken. Despite the failure, the efforts should not stop, he emphasised. However, after three years of negotiations at various meetings, a break is now needed to decide on the future approach.
Environment Minister Albert Rösti supported the Swiss delegation on Wednesday evening and Thursday to try to reach an agreement. He met his counterparts in Geneva several times and participated in small group meetings during the talks.
