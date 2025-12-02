The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss army has ‘gone back to sleep”, says outgoing chief
Switzerland woke up to defence issues after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but it has since fallen asleep again, according to outgoing army chief Thomas Süssli.

In Süssli’s view, the capacity to respond to threats needs to be further strengthened.

+ Seven weaknesses in ‘Fortress Switzerland’

Speaking to the press about his six years at the head of the armed forces, Süssli welcomed a “change of culture”. The army has gained in visibility since he took office in 2019, he noted.

But at the same time, “we have not done enough to explain” the army’s needs and the need to strengthen defence, he regretted. All the more so as Russia remains a threat and is still seeking to divide the West.

