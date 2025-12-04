Switzerland records first case of West Nile fever
A West Nile virus infection has occurred for the first time in Switzerland, specifically in Ticino. According to the authorities, there is no risk to the population as the mosquito season is over and the virus is not transmitted from person to person.
It was an “expected event”, the Ticino Department of Health and Social Affairs announced on Thursday.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The virus had already been detected in mosquitoes monitored by the University of Applied Sciences in Ticino. Its spread was also known in north-east Italy. Ticino had been preparing for the first case of West Nile virus for some time.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.