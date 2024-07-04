Task force outlines measures to improve relations with Jewish guests in Davos

Measures for the integration of Jewish guests in Davos Keystone-SDA

A specially convened task force in Davos has drawn up a catalog of measures for improving relations with Jewish guests after a series of scandals. This is intended to promote understanding between the Davos population and international guests and prevent misunderstandings.

The measures are a reaction to “misunderstandings” between Jewish guests and the local population, which the task force called a “Communication Process in Davos” in a press release on Thursday.

The most recent scandal occurred last winter when a mountain restaurant in Davos no longer wanted to rent snow sports equipment to Jewish guests. Various “annoying incidents” had led to the decision to stop renting equipment, according to a letter in Hebrew that was posted at the restaurant.

In collaboration with the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG), ten measures have now been drawn up to ensure mutual respect. Among other things, a contact point has been set up for Jewish guests. The information material on rules of conduct will also be revised.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp.

