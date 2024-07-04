Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Task force outlines measures to improve relations with Jewish guests in Davos

Measures for the integration of Jewish guests in Davos
Measures for the integration of Jewish guests in Davos Keystone-SDA

A specially convened task force in Davos has drawn up a catalog of measures for improving relations with Jewish guests after a series of scandals. This is intended to promote understanding between the Davos population and international guests and prevent misunderstandings.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The measures are a reaction to “misunderstandings” between Jewish guests and the local population, which the task force called a “Communication Process in Davos” in a press release on Thursday.

The most recent scandal occurred last winter when a mountain restaurant in Davos no longer wanted to rent snow sports equipment to Jewish guests. Various “annoying incidents” had led to the decision to stop renting equipment, according to a letter in Hebrew that was posted at the restaurant.

+ What’s behind the tensions between Jewish guests and Davos locals?

In collaboration with the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG), ten measures have now been drawn up to ensure mutual respect. Among other things, a contact point has been set up for Jewish guests. The information material on rules of conduct will also be revised.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
