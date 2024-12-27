Traffic queue reaches 10km at Gotthard tunnel in post-Christmas travel

The slowdown in traffic between Erstfeld and Göschenen in canton Uri was due to traffic overload, according to information from the Touring Club Suisse (TCS) on the social media platform X. By 11 am, the traffic jam between Wassen and Göschenen in the canton of Uri had only reached one kilometre.
The Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) had warned of traffic overload during the festive season.
Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) also put more trains into service on the main routes and to popular winter vacation destinations.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
