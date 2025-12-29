Swiss court rules porn films with digitally rejuvenated actors are illegal

TF: porn films with digitally rejuvenated actors are illegal Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Pornographic images or videos showing adults digitally rejuvenated to make them appear underage are illegal. This was decided by the Swiss Federal Supreme Court (FSC), upholding the conviction of a man by the Zurich courts.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it TF: film porno con attori ringiovaniti digitalmente sono illegali Original Read more: TF: film porno con attori ringiovaniti digitalmente sono illegali

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Two years ago, the defendant received a suspended fine and a fine for the offences of pornography and depicting acts of crude violence, as well as violations of the Narcotics Act. He was accused of, among other things, sharing a video on his Instagram account with an apparently prepubescent girl. In reality, the latter was an actress rejuvenated through technology.

In a ruling published today, the court reiterated that the Criminal Code, since 2014, punishes not only real child pornography, but also “non-real” child pornography, which includes content generated exclusively virtually. However, until now the court had not ruled on whether fictitious child pornography created using rejuvenation software was punishable by law.

More

More EU proposes stronger rules against child abuse and pornography This content was published on BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The EU Commission on Tuesday proposed stricter criminal rules to combat the sexual abuse and exploitation of children, including a clampdown on livestreaming pornography and the inclusion of abuse material in deep fakes or other AI-generated material. “Child sexual abuse is a heinous crime which has evolved significantly over the past years,”… Read more: EU proposes stronger rules against child abuse and pornography

In its work prior to the 2014 revision, the legislature had expressed concern about the difficulty of determining whether a depiction was virtual or not. It had therefore concluded that prosecuting actual child pornography would be more complicated if “non-real” child pornography went unpunished.

According to the court in Lausanne, proving the age of the actors is no easier in cases like this of partially virtual pornography. This problem may even be much more complex than for child pornography cartoons, which are currently banned. In their ruling, they therefore conclude that the publication of red light material with adults digitally retouched to look like minors should be penalised in the same way as content generated entirely by computer.

Adapted from Italian by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories