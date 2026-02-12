The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Crans-Montana bar owners confronted by fire victim relatives

The Morettis were attacked by relatives of victims
The Morettis were attacked by relatives of victims Keystone-SDA

Relatives of the victims of a fatal Swiss bar fire vented their anger at the married owners of Le Constellation as they arrived to give evidence to prosecutors at a hearing into the tragedy.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Crans-Montana bar owners confronted by fire victim relatives
Listening: Crans-Montana bar owners confronted by fire victim relatives
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Jacques and Jessica Moretti were heckled as they approached the Energypolis campus in Sion, canton Valais.

Both were repeatedly called “killers”. Other comments included: “You killed my son”, “You killed my brother”, “Where is my son?”, “You’re monsters”, “How have you managed to eat or sleep?”.

“If we must pay, we’ll pay. There’s no mafia, we’re workers,” responded Jacques Moretti.

The deadly fire, that broke out at the bar on January 1, claimed 41 lives and left more than a hundred with burn injuries.

More

Translated from French by AI/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR