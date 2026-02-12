Crans-Montana bar owners confronted by fire victim relatives
Relatives of the victims of a fatal Swiss bar fire vented their anger at the married owners of Le Constellation as they arrived to give evidence to prosecutors at a hearing into the tragedy.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Jacques and Jessica Moretti were heckled as they approached the Energypolis campus in Sion, canton Valais.
Both were repeatedly called “killers”. Other comments included: “You killed my son”, “You killed my brother”, “Where is my son?”, “You’re monsters”, “How have you managed to eat or sleep?”.
“If we must pay, we’ll pay. There’s no mafia, we’re workers,” responded Jacques Moretti.
The deadly fire, that broke out at the bar on January 1, claimed 41 lives and left more than a hundred with burn injuries.
More
‘For us, 2026 doesn’t exist’: parent of Swiss bar fire victim
Translated from French by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.