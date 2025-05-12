The sleep-deprived society: how fatigue fuels billion-euro markets

Fatigue is estimated to cost 1.5% to 3% of global GDP. It harms both mental and physical health, contributing to conditions like obesity and sedentary behaviour. RTS

According to figures from the Swiss government, more than a third of Swiss people have difficulty falling asleep or suffer from insomnia. This phenomenon extends far beyond Swiss borders. The result? The emergence of a lucrative "sleep economy", as psycho-sociologist Philippe Zawieja tells Swiss public radio, RTS.

Zawieja is a research associate at the Université de Montréal and Director of Strategic Partnerships and Research at Ekilibre Conseil in Paris. He edited the “Dictionnaire de la Fatigue”, published by DROZ, and is about to release “Que sais-je: la fatigue”.

What does the ‘better sleep’ economy consist of?

Broadly speaking, it includes private investments aimed at improving sleep quality. These range from bedding – beds, mattresses, pillows, blankets, and sheets – to light therapy devices, sleep-inducing medications, and herbal teas. Globally, the market is estimated to be worth between €85 billion (CHF80 billion) and €90 billion.

Is widespread insomnia a modern phenomenon?

“Our relationship with sleep is closely tied to urbanisation,” says Zawieja. The arrival of gas and later electric street lighting disrupted natural sleep cycles. Today, even in smaller towns, true darkness never falls. Cities operate around the clock. Nightlife may differ from daytime rhythms, but sensory stimulation – light, noise, activity – remains constant, undermining quality sleep.

The pervasive presence of screens, particularly smartphones kept at our bedside, also heightens alertness and interferes with sleep.

Yet working hours still demand we rise early. How do we cope?

We rely on what Zawieja calls “the most profitable market in the capitalist economy”: the industry of sleeping less while masking the symptoms of fatigue. This includes coffee, tea, energy drinks, fruit juices food supplements – and, on the darker side, illicit substances. All serve to counteract tiredness.

There’s also a booming cosmetics industry designed to hide signs of fatigue. The anti-fatigue skincare market was worth €17 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to €27 billion by 2033.

Another major player is the leisure and wellness sector. Designed to alleviate and prevent fatigue, it includes rest-based tourism and relaxation experiences – industries that together represent 10% of global economic activity.

Can fatigue destroy wealth?

Yes. Fatigue is estimated to cost 1.5% to 3% of global GDP. It harms both mental and physical health, contributing to conditions such as obesity and sedentary behaviour. In the workplace, it reduces productivity and undermines the quality of social interactions.

Zawieja points to medical fields as a clear example. “Tired healthcare workers make more mistakes than rested ones.” In safety-critical roles – such as nuclear plant operators or airline pilots – fatigue can have devastating consequences, affecting not just individuals but hundreds or thousands of lives.

Are we all equal when it comes to fatigue?

No. Some people are naturally deep sleepers, while others are light sleepers. Some are early risers, others night owls. “Most people are biologically inclined toward later hours,” says Zawieja. But societal expectations – like 9-to-5 work schedules – often conflict with individual rhythms.

So what’s the solution?

Zawieja recommends increasing physical activity moderately and establishing ‘sanctuary spaces’ – times and places for rest and stress relief. Simple routines, such as reading before bed and avoiding screens 30 to 60 minutes before sleep, can help.

And if the situation doesn’t improve? “Common sense and caution suggest seeing a sleep specialist,” he concludes.

