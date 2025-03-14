Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Switzerland to roll out high-speed Internet access to rural regions

The whole of Switzerland must benefit from high-speed Internet access
The whole of Switzerland must benefit from high-speed Internet access Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland to roll out high-speed Internet access to rural regions
Listening: Switzerland to roll out high-speed Internet access to rural regions

Switzerland is to spend CHF730 million expanding its high-speed Internet access to less populated parts of the country.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Friday, the govcernment submitted a bill on the promotion of broadband for consultation until 23 June. The aim is for the whole country to benefit from a download speed of at least 1Gbit/s.

A temporary incentive programme limited to seven years is planned. This will cover areas where the roll-out of fast connections is not economically viable, i.e. sparsely populated regions.

Financial support of CHF730 million, divided equally between the Confederation and the cantons, is planned. Federal expenditure will be financed by a temporary and earmarked use of future mobile radio licence fees.

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

With the rise of new political and economic alliances, what strategies should small nations like Switzerland adopt? 

The dynamics of international power blocs are more unpredictable than ever. Navigating them has become more complex.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR