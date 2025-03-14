Switzerland to roll out high-speed Internet access to rural regions

On Friday, the govcernment submitted a bill on the promotion of broadband for consultation until 23 June. The aim is for the whole country to benefit from a download speed of at least 1Gbit/s.
A temporary incentive programme limited to seven years is planned. This will cover areas where the roll-out of fast connections is not economically viable, i.e. sparsely populated regions.
Financial support of CHF730 million, divided equally between the Confederation and the cantons, is planned. Federal expenditure will be financed by a temporary and earmarked use of future mobile radio licence fees.
Translated from French with DeepL/mga
