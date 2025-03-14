Switzerland to roll out high-speed Internet access to rural regions

The whole of Switzerland must benefit from high-speed Internet access Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland is to spend CHF730 million expanding its high-speed Internet access to less populated parts of the country.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr L’ensemble de la Suisse doit bénéficier d’un Internet à haut débit Original Read more: L’ensemble de la Suisse doit bénéficier d’un Internet à haut débit

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Friday, the govcernment submitted a bill on the promotion of broadband for consultation until 23 June. The aim is for the whole country to benefit from a download speed of at least 1Gbit/s.

A temporary incentive programme limited to seven years is planned. This will cover areas where the roll-out of fast connections is not economically viable, i.e. sparsely populated regions.

Financial support of CHF730 million, divided equally between the Confederation and the cantons, is planned. Federal expenditure will be financed by a temporary and earmarked use of future mobile radio licence fees.

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.