Three dead and one injured in Swiss avalanches

View of the avalanche that occurred in the Pointe de Chemo area in the municipality of Chamoson, canton Valais, on January 16. Keystone-SDA

Two cantonal police officers, 42 and 41, died in an avalanche in the Chamoson area in canton Valais while ski touring on Thursday. Another person was injured. Another avalanche claimed a victim in Thyon, also in canton Valais, in southern Switzerland, the police reported.

Italiano it Valanghe in Vallese, tre morti e un ferito

At around 12.15pm on Thursday, a group of four ski tourers were in the Pointe de Chemo area in the municipality of Chamoson. During the descent on the eastern flank, at an altitude of around 2,500 metres, an avalanche broke loose and swept three of them away.

After being alerted by the fourth tourer, the rescue teams from the Cantonal Valais Rescue Organisation (KWRO), supported by two helicopters from Air-Glaciers and an aircraft from Air Zermatt, were able to locate and rescue two buried people.

Despite the first aid provided, a 42-year-old man died at the scene of the accident. A 41-year-old man was injured and flown by helicopter to the Inselspital Bern but later passed away. Both were members of the Valais cantonal police. A 53-year-old woman, who was outside the snow mass, was also injured and transported by helicopter to Sion Hospital. The three tourers were all Swiss citizens. An investigation has been opened.

Avalanche in Thyon

The Valais police reported late on Thursday that at around 12.30pm on Tuesday another avalanche occurred in an off-piste zone of the Thyon ski resort at an altitude of 2,300 metres, between the municipalities of Vex and Hérémence.

A 42-year-old Frenchman caught in the avalanche was transported to hospital in Sion but died of his injuries on Wednesday. An investigation has been opened.

