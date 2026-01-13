Three Swiss companies among top 100

The total value of the world's 100 most expensive listed companies rose massively in the 2025 financial year. Switzerland is still represented three times in the ranking with Roche, Nestlé and Novartis.

The cumulative stock market value of the 100 most expensive companies rose to a new record total of $54.4 trillion (CHF43.4 trillion) last year thanks to the AI boom and despite the persistently difficult economic and political situation, consulting firm EY said on Tuesday. This is 23% above the level at the end of 2024.

In continental terms, Asian companies recorded the strongest growth in value, followed by US and European companies. At the end of the year, Nvidia (market capitalisation of around $4.5 trillion) was in the lead, ahead of Apple (just over $4 trillion) and Alphabet (just under $3.8 trillion). The oil company Saudi Aramco was the first non-US company in the top ten with a market value of $1.5 trillion, while the most valuable European company was the Dutch technology group ASML.

The US is represented in the top 100 with 60 companies, China with 11 and the UK in third place with six. Switzerland shares fourth place with Germany and France thanks to Roche, Novartis and Nestlé.

Roche and Novartis move up, Nestlé loses ground

Switzerland’s largest companies have made up some ground. Roche moved up 15 places to 31 (capitalisation $353 billion) and Novartis 13 places to 53 ($265 billion). Nestlé, on the other hand, fell six places to 57 ($256 billion).

However, a number of Swiss companies outside the top 100 also improved their position compared to the start of the year. As in the previous year, there are eight Swiss companies in the top 300.

The three Swiss giants are joined by UBS, ABB, Richemont and Zurich, among others, in descending order of position.

If the focus is shifted to the top 500 largest companies, Glencore, Holcim, Swiss Re and Lonza are added from Switzerland. Givaudan and Sika, on the other hand, are no longer represented.

