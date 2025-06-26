Swiss taskforce urges urgent measures to tackle femicide

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
A Swiss taskforce responsible for the Istanbul Convention on violence against women has defined three urgent measures to tackle femicide.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Since the beginning of the year, 18 women and girls have been killed by their spouse, ex-spouse, father or by another man. The latest incident at the beginning of May, in which a man shot his wife dead at her workplace with a hunting rifle, left a lasting impression.

+ Why counting femicide is a global issue

The Federal Office for Gender Equality (FOGE) issued a statement on Thursday calling for strong political action in response to this tragic act of violence.

Three measures have been defined to strengthen institutional care for victims and perpetrators of violence at the earliest warning signs.

Firstly, regional solutions are to be put in place to make up for the shortage of places in refuges and shelters. Secondly, professionals must be better trained to prevent violence during the separation phase. Finally, a systematic inter-institutional analysis of cases of feminicide must be introduced.

In addition, a revision of the law on victim support is due to be presented in the autumn.

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

How can femicides be prevented? 

Femicides are a global problem. What are effective measures to prevent the killing of girls and women because of their gender?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

