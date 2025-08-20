Swiss canton moots mandatory reporting of crimes by priests

Ticino debates obligation to report criminal offences in the church Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss canton of Ticino is considering a legal obligation to report criminal offences in the Church environment.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Tessin debattiert um Anzeigepflicht von Straftaten in der Kirche Original Read more: Tessin debattiert um Anzeigepflicht von Straftaten in der Kirche

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In the autumn, an initiative to amend the law to this effect will come before the Ticino cantonal parliament.

Specifically, any criminal offence or suspicion of a criminal offence involving a cleric should be reported “immediately” to the civil judicial authority, according to the draft law.

More

More What next after Swiss Catholic Church sexual abuse revelations? This content was published on The Roman Catholic Church in Switzerland has become the latest in Europe to confront a major abuse scandal. Read more: What next after Swiss Catholic Church sexual abuse revelations?

The background to the initiative is criminal offences in the church environment that become known but are not reported or are not reported immediately.

In a trial heard last week at the Ticino Cantonal Criminal Court in Lugano, several years reportedly passed before a member of the Lugano diocese reported the priest’s alleged offence to the judicial authorities.

The proposal to amend the law on the Catholic Church will soon be discussed in the Commission for Constitution and Law.

The proposed amendment to the law is to be discussed as early as September.

More

More Education Priest in Switzerland accused of sexually assaulting minors This content was published on The trial of a priest accused of sexually abusing nine people opened on Thursday in the Ticino cantonal criminal court in Lugano, southern Switzerland. Read more: Priest in Switzerland accused of sexually assaulting minors

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch