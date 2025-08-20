Swiss canton moots mandatory reporting of crimes by priests

The background to the initiative is criminal offences in the church environment that become known but are not reported or are not reported immediately.
In a trial heard last week at the Ticino Cantonal Criminal Court in Lugano, several years reportedly passed before a member of the Lugano diocese reported the priest’s alleged offence to the judicial authorities.
The proposal to amend the law on the Catholic Church will soon be discussed in the Commission for Constitution and Law.
The proposed amendment to the law is to be discussed as early as September.
Priest in Switzerland accused of sexually assaulting minors
The trial of a priest accused of sexually abusing nine people opened on Thursday in the Ticino cantonal criminal court in Lugano, southern Switzerland.
