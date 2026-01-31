Pioneering Swiss organic wholesaler goes bust
The traditional Bernese organic wholesaler Horai has filed for bankruptcy after 42 years and closed its business in Fraubrunnen. All 18 employees will lose their jobs, although their salaries should still be guaranteed until the end of April.
Chairman of the board of directors Kaspar Ramseier confirmed corresponding media reports on Saturday. One of the reasons for the bankruptcy is a drop in sales at the organic speciality shops and restaurants supplied. This led to lower order volumes.
Other reasons for the end include competition from discounters entering the market with cheaper organic products as well as a general decline in purchasing power and greater price sensitivity among consumers. Ultimately, the company was no longer able to cover its fixed costs, it said.
According to the company, Horai supplied around 150 businesses. Founded in 1984, the company was regarded as a pioneer of the organic scene and was owned by producers, suppliers, customers and employees. It followed strict ecological principles, such as limiting daily delivery distances to a maximum of 100 kilometres.
