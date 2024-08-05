Ten kilometre traffic jam at Swiss Gotthard tunnel

Traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal reaches a length of ten kilometers Keystone-SDA

The traffic in front of the north portal of the Gotthard road tunnel was backed up for ten kilometres between Erstfeld and Göschenen on Monday afternoon.

This meant a waiting time of one hour and 40 minutes.

+ Why is the Gotthard base tunnel so important?

This was announced by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) via the short message service X.

Traffic jams had already formed over a length of around ten kilometres in front of both portals of the Gotthard road tunnel at the weekend on both Saturday and Sunday.

