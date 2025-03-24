Train line between Täsch and Zermatt interrupted by falling rock

Train line between Täsch and Zermatt interrupted after rockfall Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The train line between Täsch and Zermatt in canton Valais was interrupted on Monday morning due to falling rock. This also damaged a Matterhorn Gotthard Railway locomotive.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zuglinie zwischen Täsch und Zermatt nach Steinschlag unterbrochen Original Read more: Zuglinie zwischen Täsch und Zermatt nach Steinschlag unterbrochen

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The incident did not result in any injuries and no other railway infrastructure was damaged, as reported by the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn (MGBahn) media office at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The affected train subsequently reached Zermatt a few minutes late.

According to the information on the MGBahn website, the rockfall occurred at around 9:30 am. A replacement bus service was set up on the route. Due to the limited capacity, there were longer than usual wait times, according to the MGBahn.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.