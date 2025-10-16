Two children injured by cattle at Swiss fair
Three young cattle ran free during a major agricultural and food fair at Olma exhibition centre in St. Gallen on Wednesday. Two children were injured. One of the cattle had to be shot, city police said on Thursday.
Shortly after 3.00 pm on Wednesday, the police received a report that three small cattle had escaped. They ran through the fairground on Sonnenstrasse and knocked over several people in the process. One bovine stamped on the foot of a two-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy was knocked over and injured on the lips, the police said.
The police then managed to catch one of the cattle together with its owner. The other two animals ran off towards a pasture. One of them was captured there after 6.00 pm.
Aggressive bovine was shot
The third animal managed to avoid capture. According to the police, this led to dangerous situations on the road. Emergency services and people involved were in danger. Attempts to catch the animal proved futile as the animal showed signs of aggression and stress.
In consultation with the owner, a gamekeeper shot the animal shortly before 8.00 pm, just under five hours after it had escaped. This took place far outside the town. Those responsible onsite apparently decided not to attempt to anaesthetise the animal.
The decision to shoot animals is not taken lightly or without careful consideration, Lukas Kenel, head of the cantonal veterinary service, told the Keystone-SDA news agency: “Based on the assessment of the situation by the people involved, the efforts already undertaken and the resources available, the animal was shot in this case.”
The three cattle had been in the part of the Olma Arena where animal shows are held before they escaped. “After the animals were presented in the arena, they were able to escape when they were returned to the cordoned-off area,” said Kenel.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
