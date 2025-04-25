Swiss police bust two scooters travelling at over 100km/h

The scooters were intercepted in Martigny and Zermatt. The first, belonging to a 24-year-old Ukrainian, was travelling at 113km/h, while the second, in the hands of a 42-year-old Lithuanian, was travelling at up to 126km/h, the Valais police said on Friday.
In Martigny, the vehicle was intercepted during a fixed traffic control shortly before 6:30am on April 5. Clearly not meeting the legal technical requirements, the machine was tested on a measuring roller.
In Zermatt five days later, the regional police carried out a similar interception on the cantonal road at 7:30pm. The case was handed over to the cantonal police. The machine was also run over the measuring roller.
The police pointed out that the speed limit for electric scooters is 20km/h. Drivers must follow the same rules as light mopeds, including wearing a helmet.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Zurich: how the world capital of housing shortages is tackling the problem
Swiss parties spent less than CHF1 million on February green vote
This content was published on
Swiss political parties spent CHF 700,000 ($840,000) on campaigns in the run-up to the overwhelmingly defeated vote on February 9, according to the Swiss Federal Audit Office.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.