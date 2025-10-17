Two Swiss installations win European solar awards

Two Swiss projects have been awarded the European Solar Prize in Düsseldorf, Germany: the climate-friendly positive-energy “Alte Schmitte” building complex in Güttingen, canton Thurgau, and the Stanserhorn funicular railway in Nidwalden.

Français fr Deux installations suisses reçoivent un prix solaire européen Original Read more: Deux installations suisses reçoivent un prix solaire européen

The two projects had set new standards in sustainable construction and climate-friendly mobility, wrote the Swiss Solar Agency in a press release. It also explained that these awards highlight “the dynamism and pioneering role” of the Swiss solar sector.

The jury selected these two projects to highlight two “remarkable” examples of success in the energy transition, it said. “Alte Schmitte” and the Stanserhorn funicular also received the Norman Foster Solar Award, which will be presented to them on October 31 at the 35th Swiss Solar Prize ceremony.

Flagship projects

The Thurgau building complex won in the “Solar architecture and sustainable design” category. The jury particularly appreciated its combination of energy efficiency, aesthetics and climate protection. According to figures from the Swiss Solar Agency, Alte Schmitte produces around 400% of its own energy needs. This makes it the first positive-energy site in Switzerland to successfully integrate heritage-friendly solar architecture.

The Stanserhorn funicular took top honours in the “Transport and Mobility” category. It was singled out for its innovative energy concept and its systematic use of solar energy in public transport. The Stanserhorn funicular has an energy surplus of 131%. For the Swiss Solar Agency, this is a perfect illustration of the synergy between technical innovation, energy efficiency and sustainable tourism.

The European Solar Prize was created in 1994 by EUROSOLAR to reward outstanding pioneering achievements in the field of renewable energy in Europe and around the world. Since its creation, more than 400 players have been honoured. In 2023, ten categories were honoured with an award.

