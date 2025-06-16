Two thirds of Swiss apprentices face psychological issues

Two thirds of Swiss apprentices suffer from psychological problems and do not find support in the vocational training system, according to a survey by the psychiatric competence centre WorkMed.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Due terzi degli apprendisti lamentano problemi psicologici Original Read more: Due terzi degli apprendisti lamentano problemi psicologici

The Swiss Trade Union Union (SSU) is calling for rapid intervention.

The representative survey, carried out on a sample of 49,000 apprentices throughout Switzerland, confirms the results of a survey of young people in training conducted by the trade union Unia in 2024, reads a statement issued by the USS.

“Their distress is very real and the need for action is clear. Apprenticeships need greater recognition and more holidays,” writes the Swiss trade union.

A first step, according to the USS, would be to extend apprenticeship holidays to eight weeks, compared to the current five.

Psychological problems

As many as 61% of the survey participants indicated that they suffered from psychological problems during their apprenticeship. In particular, 60% of the apprentices surveyed stated that the apprenticeship conditions triggered or aggravated their worries. According to the USS, half of them specified that the problems they encountered disturbed their apprenticeship.

Among the main problems identified were ‘excessively long working days’, ‘lack of holidays’ as well as ‘physical strain at school’. Furthermore, the survey results reveal that training companies show little understanding when apprentices make mistakes or encounter personal difficulties (60%).

Leaving apprenticeship

Only 56% of apprentices would recommend their training company without hesitation, 33% would only do so under certain conditions, and one in ten (11%) would dissuade a young person from being trained by the same company, USS explained in the release.

The percentage of young people tempted to drop out of training is higher in micro-companies.

Among the most frequently cited reasons are problems with the trainer (63%), the impression of being ‘taken for a ride’, discomfort felt in the team and lack of emulation.

Lack of support

Despite the psychological stress experienced, 78% of the trainees concerned were not able to have an interview either at the training company or at the vocational school they attended.

In this context, the priority for young people is that support measures are free of charge, respect confidentiality and guarantee anonymity. “But support structures that can meet these requirements are rare in Switzerland,” said the USS.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.