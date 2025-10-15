Two trams collide at Zurich Paradeplatz
Two trams collided on Zurich’s Paradeplatz at midday on Wednesday. It is still unclear how the accident occurred at around 1 pm.
The Zurich city police confirmed to Keystone-SDA a report by online paper Blick. According to the report, trams on lines 11 and 13 were involved. The former were travelling straight ahead on Bahnhofstrasse, the latter were crossing the road.
The public transport operator Verkehrsbetriebe Zürich reported that no trams were travelling on Bahnhofstrasse due to a collision. Five lines are affected.
