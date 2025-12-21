The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Geneva-based company’s oil stocks bombed in Ukraine

Ukraine: a Geneva-based company's oil stocks bombed
Ukraine: a Geneva-based company's oil stocks bombed Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Geneva-based company’s oil stocks bombed in Ukraine
Listening: Geneva-based company’s oil stocks bombed in Ukraine

Stocks of sunflower oil belonging to Allseeds Switzerland, based in Geneva, have been bombed by Russia near Odessa, its director told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS on Saturday. One person was killed and two injured in the attack. Thousands of tonnes of oil were lost.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Our facilities in the port of Pivdennyi, 50km east of Odessa, were bombed last week, last night and this morning. Three tanks are currently still on fire,” said Kees Vrins. According to him, it is too early to give a precise inventory of the damage.

“For the moment, we’re trying to put the fire out,” said Vrins. “There is also a lot of damage to neighbouring stocks,” he added, without being able to give any details. He said they were not insured for such events.

+ Why Switzerland is cautious about using Russian funds to finance Ukraine

“This is our eighth bombardment since the start of the war,” said Vrins, whose company has been trading in grain, as well as sunflower and rapeseed oil, in Ukraine for 28 years.

Adapted from French by AI/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR